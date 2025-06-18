New African café set to open later this year in north Springfield

“We started this discussion about what could we do here in Springfield, what kind of ideas we could use from a business standpoint and how we can contribute to the community at the same time,” Kenneth Brown said.

The group visited a “coffee operation” in Kenya, learning about the history and all that goes into coffee production, Kenneth Brown said.

The goal is to serve coffees and teas from all over Africa with a particular focus on the east, Tammi Love said. Kenyan coffee will be first before additions are made.

There will be various tea offerings, embracing Kenya’s teatime culture and uses for different brews, Tammi Love said.

Hours have not yet been decided nor has an opening date, but customers should expect soft openings followed by a grand opening sometime after Aug. 1, Jawwad Love said.

The shop is east of North Limestone Street and south of McCreight.

“Our tagline is where culture and community connect,” Jawwad Love said. “In this space, we want to be able to connect with the community by exposing them to culture.”

It is also intended as a peaceful place to just be, Tammi Love said. The café being on a residential street means it will be quiet and peaceful.

The shop has a porch area, where owners may place rocking chairs for a more homey feel, Tammi Love said.

The area is “family-centered” and the café will have offerings for school-aged customers, too, Grace Brown said.

Pastries from home bakers will be sold at the café as well, Jawwad Love said. He pointed to Springfield’s “booming local cottage baker industry.”

The Murray Street building was built in the 1920s and has been owned by the same family until it was sold to become Culture Café, Grace Brown said.

Renovations are ongoing and have come a long way. Décor will be earth tones and natural materials.

The co-owners are still floating ideas.

“We see lots of opportunities for how we would serve the community and how the community can kind of take advantage of this space for themselves because the big thing is, when they come in here, we want this space to give them one big hug,” Tammi Love said. “If you don’t experience that in any other part of the day then you came in here, the scenery, the smells in here, just really put you at ease.”

The co-owners have seen excitement from the community and are commonly asked when the café is opening, Kenneth Brown said.

Community members shared excitement at the recent Juneteenth and FatherFest on Saturday, Jawwad Love said.

“I think people are excited to have something new and different in the city,” he said.