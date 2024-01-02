Never too early to think about pizza: The Slice of Springfield returns next month

Participants get to sample and vote for their favorite pizza from up to 10 local pizzerias. The family friendly night offers a chance to enjoy food and drink, and music while supporting local programs.

The Slice of Springfield is organized by the Partners for the Parks and presented by Park National Bank. The fundraiser directs 100% of ticket sales towards supporting National Trail Parks and Recreation District programs in Clark County.

Early birds who buy tickets before Jan. 20 receive an extra drink ticket (choices include soft drinks, beer, cider or wine). Each ticket also comes with a complimentary beer glass, available while supplies last.

Tickets are limited to approximately 250 people, and the event has sold out in the past, including last year.

The cost is $35 for those 13 and older and $15 for 12 and younger.

Tickets are available online at The Slice of Springfield eventbrite site, or at the NTPRD offices at 1301 Mitchell Blvd.