Neighborhood marker placed in Springfield for ‘local legend’ Mary Anne Riley

“Ms. Mary brings the word ‘neighbor’ to life in the word neighborhood, and we should all look to her as an example of how to foster community,” said Karlos Marshall, co-founder and co-executive director of the Conscious Connect CDC.

The dedication was a surprise for Riley’s 75th birthday, which was on Aug. 15. It was placed at the park across from her house because she is “one of the biggest advocates” of the park and her porch serves as a watchtower to “make sure the park is a safe place for everyone, especially the neighborhood youth.”

Marshall added Riley was instrumental in supporting and advocating for the Sully Jaymes Memorial Park, and she purchased a portal basketball court for the kids in the neighborhood.

Meredith Carter, Riley’s daughter, said she’s a hard worker, loyal and cares for everyone.

“The neighbors recognize that she cares about her community — especially Woodward. She’s been here since 1978 and will stay until God calls her home. She takes care of everyone and watches out from her porch to make sure folks are taking care of the park and of each other,” Carter said.

Carter said she’s proud of her mom and can’t wait to play at “Mamaw’s park” with the grandkids.

Jeffrey Fudge, Sr., who is one of Riley’s neighbors and has lived on Woodward Avenue about 21 years, said he’s close to Riley and they see each other on a daily basis.

“Mary is a woman with a heart of gold, from helping the neighborhood kids to the mailmen to just perfect strangers needing some water. She will do whatever it takes within her powers to share the love and not expecting anything in return,” he said.

Fudge said when Riley needs help, the neighborhood comes together to comfort her.

“She never lets her age or disability stop her. She named our little community Mayberry ... Mary will now and forever be branded in all of our hearts because she means so much,” he said.

This is the third neighborhood marker for the Conscious Connect. The other two markers are:

Tink Mitchell Memorial Park, 1403 Linden Ave. in Springfield, in honor of John “Tink” Mitchell, who lived on the property and ran several small businesses in the area.

Carrick’s Corner Pocket Park, in the Five Oaks neighborhood at the southwest corner of Delaware and Richmond avenues between North Main and Salem, in honor of Martha Moore Carrick.

The Conscious Connect also renamed its pocket park at 349 W. Grand Ave. to the Dorothy Bacon Memorial Park, which will soon start a major renovation and eventually have a marker in 2026, Marshall said. Evans Bacon was a civil rights activist who fought for desegregation and against injustice in the community.