National Weather Service to conduct storm survey in Clark County

Moorefield Twp. Fire Chief Kevin Stevens said his department began receiving calls for service around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. He said they originally got a call for wires down but more and more calls kept coming in for trees down and a possible tornado.

Some homes received minor visible damage, while others were more severely affected.

One home had its roof partially torn off with wood beams exposed and a garage had been demolished. A wooden shed in one yard appeared to have been lifted from the ground and was resting on its side.

Crews went door to door Saturday evening in the Northridge community, near Ridgewood Road West and Moorefield Road, checking on residents whose homes were damaged or had lost power. They continued assessing damage Sunday morning.

NWS officials said a final assessment including results of the survey are expected to be completed and released later today at www.weather.gov/iln.