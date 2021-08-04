National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: 3 places to celebrate in Clark and Champaign counties

The bakery will be celebrating three years of business in the area this Saturday as well.

For more information, visit the D.Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC page on Facebook.

Schuler’s Bakery

Schuler’s Bakery has remained a local favorite for Clark County residents since being established in 1937 by John Schuler.

Although the bakery is known best for its doughnuts, Schuler’s also sells cookies and other baked goods.

The bakery has three locations in Springfield and one in Urbana. All four locations will be open until 8 p.m. tonight.

Springfield locations: 1911 S Limestone St; 457 E Main St; 2968 Derr Rd.

Urbana location: 684 Scioto St.

For more information, visit https://www.schulersbakery.com/.

Cake Creations

Cake Creations is best known for their cakes, but the store features several cookie selections as well.

The shop is located at 11983 W. National Rd in New Carlisle, and is open today until 3 p.m.

In addition to their main cake menu, the store features donuts, pastries, homemade cookies, and other baked favorites.

To learn more about the shop, visit their Facebook page.