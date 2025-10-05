Yesavage strikes out 10 in 4 innings against Yankees to set Blue Jays postseason record

Known for his elite split-finger fastball, Yesavage set a Blue Jays record by striking out nine Rays batters in his Sept. 15 debut.

Seven of Yesavage’s first 10 strikeouts Sunday came on his splitter. The other three came on fastballs that reached 96 mph.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the challenge ahead before Game 2 got underway, noting thay Yesage had “kind of rifled through (Toronto’s) system this year.”

“He looks tough,” Boone said. “He looks good. He’s obviously had some success here to start out his big league career. Kind of a unique delivery, real over the top, downhill, obviously a very good split-fingered. Typically tough on lefties, and obviously we run a lot of those out there.”

Toronto thumped the Yankees 10-1 on Saturday in Game 1, and backed Yesavage with five runs in the first three innings Sunday to lead 5-0 against New York’s Max Fried.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb