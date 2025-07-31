Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Looking to fortify their bullpen for the stretch run, the New York Yankees agreed to acquire two-time All-Star closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates a few hours ahead of baseball's trade deadline Thursday.

New York was set to send catcher/first base prospect Rafael Flores, catcher Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez to the Pirates in exchange for Bednar, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.