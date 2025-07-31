Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects, AP source says

Looking to fortify their bullpen for the stretch run, the New York Yankees agreed to acquire two-time All-Star closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates a few hours ahead of baseball’s trade deadline Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar celebrates getting the final out of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar celebrates getting the final out of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Sports
By WILL GRAVES – AP Sports Writer
56 minutes ago
X

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Looking to fortify their bullpen for the stretch run, the New York Yankees agreed to acquire two-time All-Star closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates a few hours ahead of baseball's trade deadline Thursday.

New York was set to send catcher/first base prospect Rafael Flores, catcher Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez to the Pirates in exchange for Bednar, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a review of medical information and had not been announced.

The Yankees had been seeking more late-inning options for their bullpen, which entered Thursday with a 4.24 ERA — including a 6.27 mark in July.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

In Other News
1
Clark County JFS director retiring, to be replaced by assistant...
2
Clean-up efforts for 1,400-gallon chemical spill ongoing in Springfield
3
I’m one of those crazy people who are drawn to lava. This year, I...
4
DeWine announces OSHP support in Cincinnati to address violent crime
5
Prep for back to school with the Summer Sky Festival