Wall Street inches up before the opening bell as tech and crypto stabilize

Coinbase Global and Robinhood Markets each recovered some of Monday's losses as bitcoin stabilized overnight. Coinbase shares rose 1.5% in premarket, while Robinhood gained close to 1%. Both had fallen more than 4% a day earlier as bitcoin dipped below the $85,000 threshold.

Bitcoin rallied modestly early Tuesday to around $87,320.22, but that is a huge decline from $126,000 per coin demanded in early October.

Software and database platform company MongoDB surged more than 23% after it handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter sales and profit targets. MongoDB, considered a key player in the shift to artificial intelligence, also raised its fourth-quarter and full-year outlook.

On the retail front, Signet Jewelers tumbled more than 4% after it issued cautious guidance for the critical holiday season despite a strong third quarter.

At midday in Europe, Germany's DAX advanced 0.5%, while the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.2%. Britain's FTSE 100 was also up 0.2%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 ended flat at 49,303.45, with financial shares the biggest gainers after the governor of the central bank hinted at a possible hike to interest rates this month.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 0.2% to 26,095.05, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.7% to 3,897.71.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2% to 8,579.70.

The Kospi in South Korea jumped 1.9% to 3,994.93, led by buying of technology shares like Samsung Electronics, which surged 2.6%. Chip maker SK Hynix leaped 3.7%.

Taiwan's benchmark Taiex climbed 0.8%, while the Sensex in India lost 0.6%.

Yields for longer-term Treasurys rose in the bond market, part of a worldwide climb for yields after Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda indicated the central bank may raise its benchmark rate at its meeting later this month.

Japan’s benchmark interest rate has remained near zero for years in hopes of reviving sluggish growth. Now inflation is holding above the Bank of Japan’s target of about 2%.

“The prospect of the Bank of Japan resuming its hiking cycle a bit sooner than previously thought has sent tremors through global bond and equity markets this week, but we suspect they could nonetheless weather further tightening,” Thomas Mathews of Capital Markets said in a commentary.

When bonds are paying higher yields, they can attract investors who would otherwise buy stocks or cryptocurrencies. Higher yields undercut prices for all kinds of investments, particularly those seen as the most expensive.

U.S. benchmark crude oil gave up 13 cents to $59.19 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 19 cents to $62.98 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 156.01 Japanese yen from 155.48 yen. The euro ticked up to $1.1618 from $1.1611.