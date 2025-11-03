Worker dies after 11 hours trapped within partially collapsed medieval tower in Rome

“I express deep sorrow and condolences, on behalf of myself and the government,” Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni said in a statement after midnight, confirming his death. “​We are close to his family and colleagues at this time of unspeakable suffering.”

The Romanian foreign affairs ministry identified the man as Octav Stroici in a statement Tuesday morning, and thanked rescuers for their determination as they worked 11 hours for his extraction. Another Romanian was successfully removed and is out of danger, the statement said.

Rescuers had faced a complex task as they tried to use a first-floor window to get near the trapped worker. But they were forced to retreat in a cloud of debris as the structure continued to give way. Another approach on two ladders was also aborted, and a drone sent up in their stead.

As dusk approached, firefighters lifted on a crane used giant tubes to suck rubble out of the second-floor window. They continued the work late into the night.

A trio of rescuers eventually loaded the trapped worker, Stroici, onto a telescopic aerial ladder, before descending and wheeling him on a stretcher into an ambulance.

“The operation lasted a long time because every time a part of the body was freed there was additional rubble that covered it," Lamberto Giannini, prefect of Rome, told reporters.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri had told reporters earlier that the worker was speaking to rescuers and using an oxygen mask. He added that rescuers were working with extreme caution in “a very delicate extraction operation” to avoid further collapses.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan posted a statement to X on Tuesday expressing his “profound sadness” after learning Stroici had died in the hospital, and sent condolences to his loved ones.

Three workers were rescued unharmed after the initial midday incident, said firefighter spokesperson Luca Cari. Another worker, age 64, was hospitalized in critical condition; RAI reported he was conscious and had suffered a broken nose.

No firefighters were injured in the ensuing operation.

The Torre dei Conti was built in the 13th century by Pope Innocent III as a residence for his family. The tower was damaged in a 1349 earthquake and suffered subsequent collapses in the 17th century.

Hundreds of tourists had gathered to watch as firefighters used a mobile ladder to bring a stretcher to the upper level of the Torre dei Conti during the first rescue attempt. Suddenly, another part of the structure crumbled, sending up a cloud of debris and forcing firefighters to quickly descend.

The first collapse struck the central buttress of the structure's southern side, and caused an underlying sloped base to fall. The second damaged part of the stairwell and roof, cultural heritage officials said in a statement.

Queen Paglinawan, 27, was attending to a client in a gelato parlor next door when the tower first started coming apart.

“I was working and then I heard something falling, and then I saw the tower collapse in a diagonal way,″ Paglinawan, 27, told The Associated Press as yet more rubble crashed down.

The tower, which has been closed since 2007, is undergoing a 6.9 million euro (nearly $8 million) restoration, that includes conservation work, the installation of electrical, lighting and water systems and a new museum installation dedicated to the most recent phases of the Roman Imperial Forum, officials said.

Before the latest phase was started in June, structural surveys and load tests were carried out “to verify the stability of the structure, which confirmed the safety conditions necessary” to proceed with work, including asbestos removal, officials said. The current work, carried out at a cost of 400,000 euros ($460,000), was just about complete.

Italian prosecutors arrived at the scene as the rescue operation was underway, and were investigating possible charges for negligent disaster and negligent injuries, Italian media reported. It is common in Italy for investigations to begin while an event is ongoing and before possible suspects are identified.

German student Viktoria Braeu had just finished a tour at the nearby Colosseum and was passing by the scene during the firefighters' initial rescue attempt.

“And then we were like, ‘It’s probably not long until it's going to go down,' and then it just started erupting,'' said Braeu, 18.

___

AP reporters Colleen Barry in Milan, Silvia Stellaci in Rome and Stephen McGrath in Leamington Spa, England, contributed