WNBA's Dallas Wings name Jose Fernandez as new coach

Fernandez takes over a Wings team that has Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall draft pick last April who was the WNBA Rookie of the Year. The 53-year-old coach replaces Chris Koclanes, who was fired after going 10-34 in his only season with Dallas.

“Jose is one of the most respected veteran coaches in women’s basketball,” Wings general manager Curt Miller said in a statement. “He is a proven winner and has built sustained success for over two decades at USF. Jose consistently produces professional players and is regarded as an excellent developer of talent. ... He is known for putting his players in position to succeed."

Miller also talked about the preparation and grit of the teams Fernandez has coached, and touted his successful recruiting of international players at a time when the WNBA continues to become more global.

“We will be relentless in our pursuit of excellence, approaching everything we do with elite standards and a championship mindset," Fernandez said in a statement.

The Bulls made the NCAA Tournament 10 times with Fernandez, and more than 100 of his players have played professionally worldwide. He led 12 20-win seasons and coached nine players drafted or signed by WNBA teams, including active players Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx and Kitja Laksa of the Phoenix Mercury.

Fernandez was also in talks to coach the Wings last year. He becomes the fifth coach in seven seasons for the Wings, who are 19-45 since winning a 2023 playoff series, which was the first for the franchise since it moved to the Dallas area from Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the 2016 season.

Miller was hired last year as the Wings GM and brought in Koclanes, who had been on Miller’s coaching staff at Connecticut from 2016-22 and helped the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022.

