Wizards acquiring Anthony Davis from Mavericks in 8-player trade, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Washington Wizards are acquiring Anthony Davis in an eight-player trade with the Mavericks that includes draft picks for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket while guarded by Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket while guarded by Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
Sports
By SCHUYLER DIXON – AP Sports Writer
24 minutes ago
X

DALLAS (AP) — The Washington Wizards are acquiring Anthony Davis in an eight-player trade with the Mavericks that includes draft picks for Dallas, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday.

The move is a signal the Mavericks are moving on from the widely criticized trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package headlined by Davis last year.

Former general manager Nico Harrison, who was fired by Dallas in November, engineered the middle-of-the-night deal that angered fans. Trade speculation had surrounded Davis ever since Harrison was let go following a slow start to the season.

The Wizards are sending Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham and Marvin Bagley III to the Mavericks along with two first-round draft picks and three second-rounders, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had yet to be approved by the NBA.

Washington is getting three guards from Dallas in Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

In Other News
1
How long could Haitians in Springfield receive protection under TPS...
2
Children’s dental office that accepts Medicaid to open in Springfield
3
Northwestern senior leads $25,000 ‘Box Out Cancer’ campaign in memory...
4
Springfield First Friday event to celebrate Dolly Parton Imagination...
5
Events abound in Springfield for Super Bowl weekend