Winnipeg Jets sign Kyle Connor to an 8-year, $96 million extension

Connor had 41 goals and 56 assists for the Jets last season with a plus-17 defensive rating.

Winnipeg drafted him at No. 17 in the 2015 NHL entry draft. He has 284 goals and 298 assists over his nine seasons in the NHL, all with Winnipeg. The two-time all-star won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2022 for his sportsmanlike play.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl