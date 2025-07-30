What we know about a new health data tracking system being announced by White House

Details of the system were announced Wednesday during a White House event dubbed “Making Health Technology Great Again.”

Here's how it would work

The system would be maintained by the federal government through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, pulling health data kept by Big Tech companies like Amazon, Google and Apple as well as major health companies like hospital system Cleveland Clinic and insurer UnitedHealth Group. Patients will need to opt in to have their medical records and data shared, which CMS says will be kept secure.

Once a patient is in the system, their information could be shared across apps or health systems that have joined the initiative. So, for example, the Apple Health app on your iPhone that tracks your daily step count or your sleep could access lab results from your doctor's office. Putting that information together, the Trump administration says, will offer a fuller picture of your health.

Apps and AI technology could also help people make better choices at the grocery store or identify patterns in their day-to-day life that might be affecting their health, said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during Wednesday's White House event.

“Now if you have your medical records, you can get personalized advice," Kennedy said.

How the system works now

Currently, there's no unified database where a person's health data and medical records are kept. Each health system stores, shares and releases patients' records in different ways, with some even still faxing records to doctors working in other offices or hospitals. Some health networks have their own apps or websites that allow patients to look up their records online.

The program could start next year

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that 60 companies have signed on to work with the system and that they have pledged to “deliver results to the American people in the first quarter of 2026.”

The Trump administration, however, made a similar proposal back in 2018 that never fully came to fruition.

Patient privacy is a top concern

Patient advocates and ethicists say many may worry about how their health information — something Americans have long carefully guarded — could be used in ways that they don’t want or expect.

“There are enormous ethical and legal concerns,” said Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University law professor who specializes in public health. “Patients across America should be very worried that their medical records are going to be used in ways that harm them and their families.”

Also, digital privacy advocates say they are skeptical that patients will be able to count on their data being stored securely.

“This scheme is an open door for the further use and monetization of sensitive and personal health information,” said Jeffrey Chester at the Center for Digital Democracy.