What to know about the 2026 Grammys

Here’s what you need to know about the 2026 Grammys, including how to stream and where you can see music’s biggest stars walking the red carpet.

How do I watch the Grammys?

The main show will air live from LA's Crypto.com Arena on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ premium plan subscribers will be able to stream the telecast live, too. (Paramount+ essential subscribers will have on-demand access the next day.)

The Grammys can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

The Premiere Ceremony will take place ahead of the Grammys telecast, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern from the Peacock Theater. It can be streamed at the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

The show will feature a special segment in which all eight of this year's best new artist nominees will perform. That means Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, global girl group Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young will all share the stage before going head-to-head for one of the night's biggest prizes.

Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Clipse and Pharrell Williams will also perform.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will take the stage for the in memoriam. Ms. Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honor Ozzy Osbourne.

Who is presenting at the Grammys?

Doechii and Harry Styles are the first confirmed presenters.

Who is hosting the Grammys?

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the sixth consecutive time — and it will be his last.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time,” Grammys' executive producer Ben Winston said in a statement. “He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time.”

The only other people to host six or more Grammy telecasts were musical artists: Andy Williams hosted seven shows, followed by John Denver with six. Noah previously tied LL Cool J, with five.

Noah himself is a four-time Grammy nominee and is up this year in the audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category for “Into The Uncut Grass,” a children’s story.

“He's a special host. He really finds the right balance between being funny and smart and knowledgeable but also being a fan of music. And I love that. It’s so hard to find that combination,” Mason jr. said.

As for his departure? “Every person at some point in their career, they decide they want to do something else,” Mason jr. said. “And we’re so appreciative of the years that we got from Trevor. He’s really helped define the show and make the show what it’s become over the last six years.”

How can I watch the red carpet?

The Associated Press will stream a four-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube and APNews.com.

Who is nominated for the Grammys?

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine total. He's up for record, song and album of the year — marking the third time he’s had simultaneous nominations in those big categories — as well as pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album. He’s also nominated twice in the rap performance category.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each.

Thomas, Bad Bunny, Serban Ghenea and the aforementioned Carpenter all boast six nominations. Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile and Tyler, the Creator have five each.

There are a number of first-time nominees as well this year, including Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, JID and … Timothée Chalamet. You read that correctly.

