What states are doing in the battle for partisan advantage in US House redistricting maps

California Democrats already have launched a counteroffensive, asking voters to approve revised House districts designed to boost Democrats' prospects.

Redistricting typically occurs once a decade, immediately after a census. But in some states, there is no prohibition on a mid-cycle map makeover. The U.S. Supreme Court also has said there is no federal prohibition on political gerrymandering, in which districts are intentionally drawn to one party's advantage.

The redistricting efforts could play a role in determining control of the U.S. House and, with it, the prospects for Trump's policy goals in the latter half of his term.

Here is a rundown of what states are doing.

Texas Democrats walked out, but Republicans prevailed

Democratic state House members left Texas for two weeks to scuttle a special session on redistricting by preventing a quorum needed to do business. But after that session ended, Abbott quickly called another one — and Democrats returned, satisfied that they had made their point and that California was proceeding with a counter plan.

Republicans currently hold 25 of the 38 congressional seats in Texas. A revised map passed Aug. 23 is intended to give Republicans a shot at picking up five additional seats in next year's elections. Abbott's signature made the map final.

Missouri lawmakers to meet in a special session on redistricting

Kehoe scheduled a special legislation session on redistricting to start Sept. 3 and released a proposed new congressional map that targets a seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver. The plan would give Republicans a chance at winning the seat by stretching the Kansas City-based district into rural Republican-leaning areas.

Republicans currently hold six of Missouri’s eight congressional seats.

Unlike in Texas, Missouri Democrats can’t prevent a quorum for business by walking out. And although Democrats could filibuster in the Senate, Republicans could use procedural maneuvers to shut that down and pass a new congressional map.

California Democrats seek to counter Texas