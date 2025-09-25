Weaker Ragasa pushes across China's southern coast toward Vietnam after causing flooding

Streets in the city of Zhuhai turned into rivers and rescuers used inflatable boats to rescue stranded residents. Water inundated some first-floor homes in older neighborhoods, Southern Metropolis Daily reported.

Over 56,000 Guangdong households suffered a power outage by Wednesday night.

To the west in the Guangxi region, schools and businesses were closed and tourism activities halted in some cities.

More than 2 million people had been relocated across Guangdong ahead of Ragasa, which peaked at super-typhoon strength Monday with maximum sustained winds of 265 kph (165 mph) and the world's strongest cyclone of the year.

By Thursday morning, its sustained winds had weakened to a maximum 65 kph (40 mph), and Ragasa was forecast to dissipate eventually while remaining a rain threat for Vietnam and other parts of Southeast Asia.

Vietnam Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính ordered government ministries and local authorities to protect infrastructure like dams and hospitals, secure fishing vessels and coastal assets, and ready evacuation and search and rescue operations. Some flights were canceled or rescheduled, and workers trimmed trees to avoid wind hazards in the northern part of the country.

For Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, activities halted earlier in the week were gradually returning to normal.

Flights in Hong Kong resumed after some 1,000 had been disrupted, affecting about 140,000 passengers. Businesses reopened Thursday. But some big fallen branches remained scattered on the streets after more than 1,200 trees across the city were topped by the fierce winds. Some 100 injured people were sent to the hospital.

In Taiwan, authorities on Thursday revised the death toll from 17 to 14 due to repeated records. The victims were in eastern Hualien County, where heavy rain caused a barrier lake to overflow, sending water gushing into nearby Guangfu township. Muddy torrents destroyed a bridge, turning the roads in the township into churning rivers that carried vehicles and furniture away. Some people remained out of contact in Hualien, and dozens were injured across the island.

In the Philippines, Ragasa left at least 11 dead, including seven fishermen who drowned Monday when their boat overturned in northern Cagayan province. Two fishermen remained missing Thursday.

Another tropical storm was approaching the Philippines from the Pacific. The storm, which was named Opong in the country and Bualoi elsewhere, was forecast to hit the east-central Philippines on Friday and could still strengthen into a typhoon. It had sustained winds of up to 110 kph (68 mph) and higher gusts, government forecasters said.

Associated Press journalists Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, and Johnson Lai in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.