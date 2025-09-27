Virginia outlasts No. 8 Florida State 46-38 in second overtime

Florida State (3-1, 0-1) had a chance to tie, but Duce Robinson bobbled a pass going out the back of the end zone on third down. On fourth-and-12 at the 27, Tommy Castellanos' heave into the end zone was intercepted by Ja’Son Prevard, with Cavaliers fans instantly storming the field.

Florida State rallied to force overtime, with Castellanos throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Randy Pittman Jr. on a fourth-down play with 32 seconds left. The teams traded field goals in the first overtime.

Robinson caught nine passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, and Castellanos threw for 254 and a score and ran for another 78 yards and a touchdown.

J'Mari Taylor ran for 99 yards and a score as Virginia's run game ate up the clock in the second half.

Virginia turned a pair of first-quarter takeaways into touchdowns and an early 14-0 lead, but Florida State stormed back to go ahead 21-14 at the half, fueled by two interceptions. The teams were tied at 21 at halftime and 28 after three quarters.

The takeaway

Florida State's season opened with such promise when it upset Alabama. But after a pair of blowout wins over lesser opponents, the Seminoles couldn't start ACC play with a victory.

Virginia picked up the most significant victory for the program since it ended the 2019 regular season with a win over rival Virginia Tech.

Up next

Florida State: Hosts Miami next Saturday night.

Virginia: At Louisville next Saturday.

___

