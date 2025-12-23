Vikings will start Brosmer at QB vs. Lions with hairline fracture found on McCarthy's throwing hand

With the Vikings hosting the Lions on Thursday as part of the NFL's holiday tripleheader on Christmas, there was too little time for McCarthy to recover. O'Connell said his ability to play in the season finale against Green Bay on Jan. 3 or 4 would simply depend on his grip.

McCarthy has played in just 8½ of a possible 33 games in the NFL since he was drafted 10th overall in 2024, with a torn meniscus in his right knee keeping him out his entire rookie season, a badly sprained right ankle costing him five games this season and a concussion sidelining him for another.

Brosmer started for McCarthy that time on Nov. 30, when the Vikings lost 26-0 at NFC-leading Seattle after the undrafted rookie threw four interceptions.

