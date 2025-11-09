Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix from pit lane after car changes

SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix from the pit lane after his team made changes to his car and fitted it with a new engine, exceeding his allowance.

Red Bull confirmed the changes after its mechanics were seen working on Verstappen's car Saturday night. The Dutchman, who still has a distant shot at winning the drivers' championship for the fifth time in his career, finished qualifying in 16th position.