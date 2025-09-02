Venus Williams' US Open ends with a loss in the women's doubles quarterfinals to Taylor Townsend

“Growing up watching Venus and (her sister) Serena, for me and my sister, it was an inspiration,” Townsend told the crowd. “It was an honor to share the court today.”

Siniakova called Williams “a legend” and said it was “a privilege” to play against her.

The 45-year-old Williams earlier exited in the first round of both singles — bowing out against Karolina Muchova in three sets — and mixed doubles. She was out of competition for 16 months until returning to play at a tournament in Washington in July. Her most recent major tournament had been the 2023 U.S. Open.

Williams and Fernandez, a 22-year-old from Canada who was the 2021 singles runner-up in New York, received a wild-card entry from the U.S. Tennis Association and had not lost a set in their first three matches of their debut as a team.

Townsend, who currently is ranked No. 1 in doubles, and Siniakova are an experienced duo who won Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australian Open this year together. Siniakova has won a total of 10 Grand Slam titles in women's doubles.

Williams, of course, is the owner of 14 Grand Slam titles in women's doubles alongside Serena, who left the professional tour in 2022.

The older Williams sibling also has won seven major singles championships and another two in mixed doubles.

She was the oldest player in the singles draw at the U.S. Open since 1981.

Townsend's time in Flushing Meadows continues in women's doubles after she failed to convert eight match points and got knocked out of singles in the fourth round by Barbora Krejcikova.

“It was a tough match, but ultimately, I left everything out on the court. That was the only thing that me and the team could ask for,” Townsend said. “I really feel like matches like that are defining moments and opportunities. You can either go up or go down.”

Townsend also was in the spotlight for a tense postmatch exchange of words with Jelena Ostapenko after a singles match.

In the doubles semifinals, Townsend and Siniakova will meet the No. 4 seeds, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens. The other semifinal matchup is No. 2 Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini against No. 3 Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

Kudermetova and Mertens won Wimbledon last month. Errani and Paolini won the French Open in June.

