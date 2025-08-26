Venus Williams loses in 3 sets at the US Open in her 1st Grand Slam match in 2 years

Venus Williams has lost her first Grand Slam match in two years in three sets
Venus Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Venus Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Sports
By HOWARD FENDRICH – AP Tennis Writer
42 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Even at age 45, even after two years away from Grand Slam tennis, Venus Williams displayed some big serves and powerful groundstrokes at the U.S. Open on Monday night in front of a supportive crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, before losing 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to Karolina Muchova.

Williams was the oldest singles player at the hard-court tournament since Renee Richards in 1981.

She started slowly, ceding 11 of the initial 13 points and falling behind 2-0. With members of the crowd shouting, “Let’s go, Venus!” and roaring after her winners — and her fiance, Andrea Preti, leaping out of his seat — Williams took the next three games to go ahead 3-2, before Muchova grabbed the next four to claim that set.

But Williams broke to begin the second set on her way to tying the match.

In the third set, though, 2023 French Open runner-up Muchova, who is 29, was simply too good.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

In Other News
1
4 Clark County schools add new staff, upgrade building
2
2 Springfield events to raise overdose awareness
3
Local hospital among top in nation with Medicare, Medicaid rating
4
Clark County property values to increase 32% in 2026
5
Column: Fashion Faux Pas