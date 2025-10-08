Vegas and Jack Eichel agree on an 8-year, $108 million contract extension

The soon-to-be 29-year-old center is the latest high-profile player to re-up with his current team after Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov inked the richest deal in league history at $136 million over eight years, Connor McDavid opted to stay in Edmonton on a short-term deal without a raise from his current $12.5 million salary and Kyle Connor re-signed in Winnipeg for the maximum eight years at $12 million annually.

Eichel set career highs with 66 assists and 94 points last season, when the Golden Knights finished first in the Pacific Division. He helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

His representatives and Vegas' front office reached the agreement roughly six hours before the start of the season. Asked before training camp opened if he would shut down negotiations once meaningful games get going, Eichel brushed off the question.

"If a contract happens organically, then it happens," Eichel said last month in Las Vegas at the NHL/NHLPA preseason player media tour. "You can only control so much, right, and that’s sort of in my mindset. What are the things that I focus on? Preparing for the season, getting my mind and body in the best place to be successful and help our hockey team. That’s more so my focus. I think anything else sort of just takes care of itself when you do your job well.”

Eichel was the second pick in the 2015 draft by Buffalo. He played his first five-plus seasons for the Sabres before a dispute over surgery to repair as neck injury led to a trade to Vegas in '21.

Since undergoing artificial disk replacement, Eichel has produced above a point-a-game level for the Knights. He was the No. 1 center for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off and has already been selected to the Olympic team.

