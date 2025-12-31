Vanderbilt punter's illegal kick sets up Iowa for an easy touchdown in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Iowa scored a touchdown late in first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl on Wednesday as the result of a quirky play involving an illegal kick by the Vanderbilt punter.

On fourth down at the Vandy 15, punter Nick Haberer took the snap and began moving toward the line of scrimmage as if to wait for the coverage team to get downfield. He stepped over the 15 before sending a punt 53 yards out of bounds at the Iowa 32.