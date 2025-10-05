Valentino’s 'Fireflies' by Alessandro Michele puts 70s silhouettes in the Paris spotlight

That was the story of the show: less spectacle, more editing. Where Michele’s early collections for the house, and his Gucci tenure before that, thrived on sheer overload — tassels, turbans, ruffles, references piled high — here he cut cleaner lines and pared styling back. The result felt more wearable, but also less astonishing.

Valentino’s identity is rooted in beauty and polish. Under founder Valentino Garavani, the house meant jet-set elegance and “Valentino red.” Under designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, it leaned into couture-like refinement. Michele entered with a different tool kit: maximalist nostalgia, gender-fluid styling, and deep archive mining. He has said the job is to “manipulate the past to make it now,” balancing modern maximalism with relevance so the brand doesn’t freeze in time.

His first seasons made that clear. Last year's return came stacked with bows, ruffles, tassels, turbans and lavish embroideries; accessories were “to the hilt,” and the casting and sets were theatrical. The January couture debut went further — crinolines and panniers, Fellini-style Roman notes, and a long list of old-Hollywood and ecclesiastical references. It proved range, but also raised the risk of costume.

Michele has also tried to ground the house in daily wear: tweed pants, V-neck knits, faux-fur jackets, and even a Vans collaboration sat beside porcelain-kitty clutches and cat-face dresses. That split — wardrobe vs. wonder — is the tension he keeps trying to solve.

By contrast, “Fireflies” looked almost cautious. It captured Michele’s instinct for eclecticism, but in a neater, safer key. This wasn’t the shock of the new or the ecstasy of his earlier showings. Instead, it was a quieter chapter, proof that Michele is capable of restraint.