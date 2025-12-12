Utah's Kyle Whittingham, most successful coach in the football program's history, is stepping down

Whittingham has been the head coach at Utah since December 2004 and a member of the Utes’ coaching staff since 1994. He posted a 177-88 (.668) record over 21 seasons. Utah finished with 18 winning seasons under Whittingham and won at least 10 games eight times.

During his tenure, Whittingham twice helped Utah navigate conference changes. The Utes moved from the Mountain West Conference to the Pac-12 Conference in 2011 and then departed the Pac-12 for the Big 12 Conference in 2024.

Utah found success following both moves. Whittingham led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 Championships and Rose Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022. Then, after a 5-7 campaign in their first Big 12 season, Utah went 10-2 this season and finished in a tie for third place in the league.

Under Whittingham, the Utes became the first school outside the BCS to play in a BCS Bowl game a second time. Utah capped an undefeated season in 2008 with a win over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

“The legacy that Kyle Whittingham leaves distinguishes him as one of the most impactful figures in the history of Utah Athletics,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said. “As the head coach or as an assistant, Coach Whitt played a pivotal role in the most historic and successful seasons in program history, and established championship expectations. Perhaps more importantly, he established a legacy of tremendous character, integrity and class. Kyle Whittingham will forever be appreciated and cherished for his leadership and achievement with Utah Football.”

The second-longest tenured head coach in FBS college football, Whittingham earned three national Coach of the Year awards, including the AFCA and Bear Bryant Awards in 2008, and the Dodd Trophy in 2019.

Whittingham was a linebacker at BYU under LaVell Edwards from 1978 to 1981 before eventually going into coaching.

Morgan Scalley will be Whittingham's successor at Utah. Scalley has been designated head coach in waiting in recent seasons while serving as defensive coordinator — a position he has held since 2016.

