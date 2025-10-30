US stocks are mixed as Wall Street sees both good and bad in Big Tech profits, US-China relations

Stocks also dipped in Europe, following a mixed finish in Asia, coming off a much anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies. U.S. President Donald Trump hailed his talk with China’s leader, Xi Jinping, as a “12” on a scale of zero to 10, and Trump said he would cut tariffs on China. But while the talks may offer some stability for the near term, major tensions remain between the two countries.

Plus, stocks had already run to records earlier this week on expectations for potentially big improvements coming out the Trump-Xi talks.

“The result was fine, but fine isn’t good enough given the expectations going in,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. “The results were more like small gestures instead of a grand bargain.”

Also feeling the burden of high expectations were some of Wall Street’s most influential stocks.

Meta Platforms dropped 11.3%, cutting into what had been a 28.4% jump for the year so far. Analysts said investors were likely perturbed by how much Facebook’s parent company said it’s planning to spend in 2026. Companies across the industry have been on an investment spree to build out their artificial-intelligence capabilities, and the concern is whether it will all pay off.

Microsoft sank 2.5% even though it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Analysts pointed to how it also expects to spend more on investments in 2026 than in 2025, while growth for its Azure business may have fallen a bit short of some investors’ expectations.

On the winning side of Big Tech was Alphabet. Shares of Google’s parent company climbed 5.3% after its profit and revenue for the latest quarter easily topped analysts’ expectations.

How such companies do matters incredibly for investors. The trio of Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft alone account for 14.5% of the total value of all the companies in the S&P 500 index, which dictates the movements for many 401(k) accounts. That means they and a handful of other Big Tech stocks can easily overshadow what hundreds of other companies are doing.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Chipotle Mexican Grill tumbled 18% after the restaurant chain cut its forecast for an important underlying measure of sales growth. CEO Scott Boatwright said Chipotle is seeing “persistent macroeconomic pressures.”

Eli Lilly, meanwhile, rose 1.7% after delivering stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It credited strong growth for its blockbuster Mounjaro and Zepbound drugs for diabetes and obesity, and it raised its full-year forecasts for revenue and profit.

Sherwin-Williams was one of the biggest reasons the Dow Jones Industrial Average was doing better than other indexes, because the paint company can have a bigger influence on it than on the S&P 500. It rose 2% after reporting a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. That was despite what CEO Heidi Petz called a “demand environment that remains softer for longer.”

Visa also helped lift the Dow after adding 1.5% following its own better-than-expected profit report.

In the bond market, Treasury yields edged up some more as traders continue to pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate in December.

Traders are still betting on it as likely, according to data from CME Group, but no longer as a near certainty. That’s after Fed Chair Jerome Powell admonished markets the day before, saying a December cut “is not a foregone conclusion — far from it.”

The Fed has lowered its main interest rate twice this year in hopes of boosting the slowing job market. But officials have also said they may have to halt cuts if inflation accelerates beyond its still-high level, because lower rates can worsen inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.09% from 4.08% late Wednesday and from 3.99% the day before Powell’s warning.

In stock markets abroad, indexes fell 0.9% in France and 0.2% in Germany after the European Central Bank decided not to move its main interest rate.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 edged up by less than 0.1% after the Bank of Japan likewise held rates steady.

