US revokes visa for Colombia's president after he urges American soldiers to disobey Trump

Petro was visiting for the annual U.N. Nations General Assembly. During a nearby protest Friday over the war in Gaza, he said “I ask all the soldiers of the United States' army, don't point your rifles against humanity" and “disobey the orders of Trump.”

It was unclear if the decision forced Petro, who returned to Colombia on Saturday, to leave the U.S. earlier than expected. The State Department did not answer questions about whether the revocation would affect future visits.

Petro, who has a history of speaking off the cuff in meandering, ideologically charged speeches, wrote on social media that “I don't care” about the punishment because he is also a European citizen. That means he does not need a visa to travel to the U.S.

He also said humanity must be free around the world.

Colombia has long been a top U.S. ally in Latin America, cooperating closely on the fight against drug trafficking. But there have been repeated clashes between Petro, a leftist and former rebel leader, and Trump's Republican administration.

Earlier this year, Petro resisted deportation flights using American military aircraft, leading to a diplomatic crisis as Trump threatened to retaliate with higher tariffs and visa suspensions. The U.S. is Colombia's largest trading partner, and Petro's government relented, saying it would accept the planes.

The U.S. accused Colombia earlier this month of failing to cooperate with anti-narcotics efforts. Although the designation did not include sanctions that would have slashed U.S. assistance to the country, it was a sharp rebuke that frustrated Petro.

He said his country had lost the lives of “policemen, soldiers and regular citizens, trying to stop cocaine” from reaching the United States.