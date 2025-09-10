U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell 0.1% in August

Compared to a year earlier, producer prices rose 2.6%.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer prices also fell 0.1% from July and were up 2.8% from a year earlier.

The numbers were lower than economists had forecast.

The wholesale price report came out day before the Labor Department releases its consumer price index. The CPI is expected to show that consumer price inflation picked up slightly last month, rising 0.3% from July, an uptick from a 0.2% increase the month before. Compared with a year earlier, consumer prices are expected to have risen 2.9% in August, up from a 2.7% year-over-year increase in July.

Wholesale prices can offer an early look at where consumer inflation might be headed. Economists also watch it because some of its components, notably measures of health care and financial services, flow into the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, price index.