US military says strikes on 3 boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean kill 8 people

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Monday that it attacked three boats accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing a total of eight people.
The military said in a statement on social media that the strikes targeted “designated terrorist organizations,” killing three people in the first vessel, two in the second boat and three in the third boat. It didn't provide evidence.
The Trump administration has said the U.S. is armed conflict with drug cartels as it works to stop the flow of illegal drugs into the country.
