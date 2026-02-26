US military builds up the largest force of warships and aircraft in the Middle East in decades

Trump likely will have a host of military options, which could include surgical attacks on Iran's air defenses or strikes focused on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, experts say. But they warn that Iran could retaliate in ways it did not after attacks last year by the United States or Israel, potentially risking American lives and sparking a regional war.

“It will be very hard for the Trump administration to do a one-and-done kind of attack in Iran this time around,” said Ali Vaez, an Iran expert at the International Crisis Group. “Because the Iranians would respond in a way that would make all-out conflict inevitable.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to agree to constrain its nuclear program and, earlier, over Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Aircraft carriers bolster US presence

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided-missile destroyers have been in the Arabian Sea since the end of January after being redirected from the South China Sea.

The strike group, which brought roughly 5,700 additional service members to the region, bolstered the smaller force of a few destroyers and three littoral combat ships already in the region.

Two weeks later, Trump ordered the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, along with three destroyers and more than 5,000 additional service members to head there.

This will bring the Navy's presence in the region to at least 16 ships and it will dwarf the 11-ship fleet that was, until the Ford's departure, stationed in the Caribbean Sea.

More aircraft have arrived

Numerous additional U.S. fighter jets and support aircraft also have touched down in the Middle East and bases in Europe.

More than 100 fighter jets, including F-35s, F-22s, F-15s and F-16s, left bases in the U.S. and Europe and were spotted heading toward the Middle East by the Military Air Tracking Alliance. That team of about 30 open-source analysts routinely analyzes military and government flight activity.

It says it also has tracked more than 100 fuel tankers and over 200 cargo planes heading into the region and bases in Europe in mid-February.

Adding to that force, the United States has moved 12 F-22 stealth fighter jets to a base in Israel, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military movements.

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC of Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan that were analyzed by The Associated Press showed more than 50 aircraft, nearly all likely part of the American buildup. There could be more in hangars.

Steffan Watkins, a researcher based in Canada and a member of the MATA, said he also has tracked support aircraft, like six of the military’s early-warning E-3 aircraft, head to a base in Saudi Arabia. Those are key for coordinating operations with a large number of aircraft.

The massive wave was preceded by the arrival of Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles. U.S. Central Command said on social media that the fighter jet “enhances combat readiness and promotes regional security and stability.”

At the time, analysts of flight-tracking data also noticed dozens of U.S. military cargo planes heading to the region.

The activity is similar to last year when the U.S. moved in air defense hardware, like a Patriot missile system, in anticipation of an Iranian counterattack after the June bombing of three key nuclear sites.

Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar days after the strikes.

Expectations of retaliation

Seth Jones, a defense expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said it’s important to note that the U.S. is not deploying a major ground force.

The U.S. deployed more than 500,000 troops during Operation Desert Storm in the early 1990s and roughly 250,0000 American forces in Iraq in 2003.

“So there are substantial limits to the force package,” he said of the current military assets in the region.

The U.S. military buildup is technically the region's largest since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, even though the resources moved for the war dwarfed current assets, said Michael O’Hanlon, a defense and foreign policy analyst at the Brookings Institution.

O'Hanlon said the U.S. could simply use long-range B-2 bombers, as it had in June, if it wanted only to strike what is left of Iran's nuclear program. The forces in place now are clearly designed for attacking targets in Iran and defending against retaliation.

Many likely expect Iran to “just keep firing drones and cruise missiles back at Israel and American bases in regard to almost anything we might do," O'Hanlon said. But he said Iran could go bigger and broader, especially if its leadership feels targeted.

Vaez, the Iran expert at the International Crisis Group, said Iran is unlikely to limit its response as it did after the U.S. struck its nuclear facilities in June. Iran had signaled when and how it would retaliate with the attack on the military base in Qatar, allowing American and Qatari air defense to be ready and doing little damage.

“They have now come to the conclusion that the only way that they can stop this cycle is to draw blood and to inflict significant harm on the U.S. and Israel, even if that comes at a very high price for themselves,” Vaez said.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, Iran program senior director at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Iran is still believed to have ballistic missiles that can strike its enemies in the region.

“The Islamic Republic may think that would be a deterrent to Trump, whereas in reality, that might be an inducement to move the president from a limited operation to a larger one,” said Taleblu, whose think tank has long been critical of Iran and has been sanctioned by Tehran.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.