US job openings rise to a better-than-expected 7 million despite sluggish labor market

Layoffs fell slightly and the number of Americans quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence in their prospects — slipped modestly.

In the hiring boom that followed COVID-19 lockdowns, job openings peaked at a record 12.3 million in March 2022.

The American job market is sputtering. Last month, employers cut 92,000 jobs. In 2025, they added fewer than 10,000 jobs a month, weakest hiring outside recession years since 2002.

The U.S. economy has been resilient in the face of President Donald Trump’s import taxes and deportations. But the Commerce Department reported Friday that economic growth slowed sharply in the last three months of 2025 — to 0.7%, half its initial estimate of fourth-quarter growth and down from a strong 4.4% advance in the third quarter.

The war in Iran has also created considerable uncertainty over the economic outlook.