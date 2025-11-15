US investment firm RedBird pulls out of buying Britain’s Telegraph newspaper

“We remain fully confident that the Telegraph and its world-class team have a bright future ahead of them and we will work hard to help secure a solution which is in the best interests of employees and readers," RedBird said in a statement Friday.

The Telegraph group publishes the daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers, both of which are closely allied to Britain’s Conservative Party.

The group sold The Spectator, one of the world’s oldest political magazines, last year for 100 million pounds to hedge fund investor Paul Marshall. He is the co-owner of U.K. channel GB News, which launched four years ago as a right-leaning, Fox News-style alternative to mainstream news channels.