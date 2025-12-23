US economy expands at a surprisingly strong 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy economy expanded at a surprisingly strong 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter as consumer spending, exports and government spending all grew.

U.S. gross domestic product from July through September — the economy’s total output of goods and services — rose from its 3.8% growth rate in the April-June quarter, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by the data firm FactSet forecast growth of 3% in the period.