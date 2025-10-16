In a regional first, Uruguay passes a law allowing euthanasia

In Chile, left-wing President Gabriel Boric recently revived a push for the approval of an euthanasia bill long stalled in the Senate. Fierce debates and spirited activism around the practice has gripped the region in recent years.

The law, which moved forward in fits and starts over the last five years, cleared its final hurdle on Wednesday as 20 out of 31 senators voted in favor.

The lower house approved the bill in August with a large majority.

Most opposition to euthanasia in Uruguay came from the Catholic Church. But secularization has eroded resistance to the practice in this country of 3.5 million people, which bans any mention of God in oaths of office and calls Christmas “Family Day.”

The law's passage cements Uruguay's reputation as among the most socially liberal in the region. The country was first in the world to legalize marijuana for recreational use and passed pioneering legislation allowing same-sex marriage and abortion over a decade ago.

The legislation permits euthanasia, performed by a healthcare professional, but not assisted suicide, which involves a patient self-administering a lethal dose of prescribed medication.

Unlike laws in U.S. states, Australia and New Zealand restricting euthanasia to those with a life expectancy of no more than six months or a year, Uruguay sets no time limits. It also allows anyone suffering from an incurable illness that causes “unbearable suffering” to seek assisted death, even if their diagnosis is not terminal.

Uruguay requires that those seeking euthanasia be mentally competent. Although the law does not outright ban euthanasia for those with mental conditions like depression, it requires that patients get two doctors to rule that they are psychologically fit enough to make the decision.