UPS cargo plane with 3 aboard explodes on takeoff at Louisville airport, igniting huge fire

Injuries were reported, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a social media post.

“My understanding is that there were about 280,000 gallons of fuel on the plane, and so that is extreme reason for concern in so many different ways,” Mayor Craig Greenberg told WLKY-TV.

UPS’s largest package handling facility is in Louisville. The hub employs thousands of workers, has 300 daily flights and sorts more than 400,000 packages an hour.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 airplane owned by UPS was manufactured in 1991.

A shelter-in-place order was extended to all areas north of the airport to the Ohio River.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X that information would be shared as it was available.

“Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected," Beshear said.