Union Pacific reports 7% higher profits as its CEO makes the case for Norfolk Southern merger

Union Pacific wants to buy Norfolk Southern in a $85 billion deal that would create the first transcontinental railroad. That deal faces a lengthy review by the U.S. Transportation Board before the companies would be able to merger Union Pacific's vast network in the West with Norfolk Southern's operation in the Eastern United States. Norfolk Southern will report its earnings Thursday afternoon.

Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena wrote a letter to employees reiterating that he thinks the merger is great for America because it would enable the railroad to deliver goods more quickly and help the companies that rely on its deliveries of raw materials and finished products.

He said other railroads that have come out against the merger like BNSF tend to look backward at the problems that followed past mergers in the 1990s while he is looking forward to finding the best way to compete against trucks and respond to advancements in technology. The merger has picked up support from the largest rail union and a number of shippers, but other companies — particularly chemical producers — have said they think the deal will hurt competition and lead to higher rates.

“While Union Pacific has good opportunities to grow, the rail industry is going to be challenged by technology in the trucking and shipping industries," Vena wrote. "Union Pacific continues to invest in technology, but if we truly want to compete and grow the business, we must have a network that is set up to provide seamless service at a cost-effective price, positioning manufacturers to win in the marketplace.”

Union Pacific said it remains on track to deliver profits this year in line with its three-year goal for high-single digit to low double-digit growth.

This quarter the railroad was able to deliver 3% growth in revenue largely through higher rates even though the number of carloads it delivered was essentially flat.