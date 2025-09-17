UNHCR says that US and European governments increasingly undermine the global refugee convention

Many have moved to suspend applications for asylum — requests for international protection by those who say they face war or persecution for their religion, race, nationality, sexuality or for their political beliefs if they were to return home.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that the institution of the asylum worldwide is under more threat now than it has ever been,” Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, assistant high commissioner for protection at UNHCR in Geneva, told reporters during an online briefing from the Swiss city.

A piece of paper that saves lives

The U.S. under the Trump administration, and some European nations have increasingly restricted asylum and sought bilateral deals with third countries, especially in Africa, to deport migrants and, in some cases, transfer asylum responsibilities altogether.

Others, like Greece, which has seen a surge in Sudanese refugees arriving to the island of Crete, have temporarily suspended asylum processing.

“Those two pieces of paper have saved millions of lives in the past and will save millions of lives in the future,” she added, referring to the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees adopted in the wake of World War II and the ensuing 1967 Protocol, which expanded protections to refugees worldwide.

A cash crisis world over

A global funding crisis in the humanitarian sector has impacted more than 122 million people displaced from their homes, fleeing conflict or persecution. A growing anti-asylum and anti-migration sentiment has added to their woes.

And though the arrivals of refugees in the global north “dominate the headlines,” Menikdiwela said, some "75% of the world’s 43 million plus refugees are actually being hosted in low-income and middle-income countries."

She cited the example of Chad, an East African nation that currently hosts 1.5 million refugees, the vast majority of them Sudanese who fled the brutal and ongoing civil war.

Menikdiwela, who recently visited a refugee camp in Chad, said the agency's programs there are vastly underfunded and unable to support urgent needs of the arriving refugees.

“There are people, men, women and children, wandering around with bullet wounds and shrapnel wounds," she said. Women and girls in particular have been subjected to unprecedented levels of sexual violence, Menikdiwela said, highlighting the case of an 80-year-old woman who reported being raped multiple times.

And yet, despite their dire situation, she insisted the refugees she met would not be alive if Chad hadn't respected the refugee convention and allowed them across its borders.

Without support, refugees will keep moving

Menikdiwela urged leaders to step up donations and support, saying that many of the refugees in Chad would continue to move north through Libya and eventually Europe if their needs weren't met in the East African nation.

She did, however, acknowledge abuse in asylum applications by migrants who have moved for economic or other reasons, not because they were fleeing war or persecution. The U.N. refugee agency has supported the concept of return hubs, a euphemism for deportation centers, which is increasingly gaining support in the U.S. and Europe.

