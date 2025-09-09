UN issues emergency funding appeal to help survivors of devastating Afghan earthquake

The U.N. said in a statement Tuesday that the $139.6 million, four-month emergency response plan would allow humanitarian organizations to help the 457,000 people who have been affected in the provinces of Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar.

More than 3,600 people have been injured, with stretched health facilities struggling to provide treatment, while more than 6,700 homes have been damaged or destroyed. The U.N. has said it has so far been able to visit only 49 of the 411 villages affected due to damaged roads in the rugged terrain.

“This is a moment where the international community must dig deep and show solidarity with a population that has already endured so much suffering,” the U.N.’s Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Indrika Ratwatte, said in a statement. The approaching winter means assistance efforts are in a “race against time,” Ratwatte added.

Local authorities and humanitarian organizations have been conducting relief operations to provide food, shelter and medical care. The U.N.’s earthquake response plan, which will run to the end of the year, will allow aid organizations to increase operations particularly in high-elevation areas ahead of winter, the U.N. statement said.