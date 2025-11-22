UN climate talks end with deal for more money to countries hit by climate change

The deal was approved Saturday after negotiators blew past a deadline to wrap up the previous day. The deal was crafted after more than 12 hours of late night and early morning meetings in COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago’s office.

Looking ahead, Do Lago said tough discussions started in Belem will continue under Brazil’s leadership until the next annual conference “even if they are not reflected in this text we just approved.” Do Lago has said a fossil fuel transition plan will be in a separate proposal issued later by his team that won’t carry the same weight as a deal accepted by nations at the conference.

But critics complained about the deal struck Saturday.

“It’s a weak outcome,” said former Philippine negotiator Jasper Inventor, now at Greenpeace International.

It was called weak and inadequate by many, with Panama negotiator Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez railing against the deal.

“A climate decision that cannot even say ‘fossil fuels’ is not neutrality, it is complicity. And what is happening here transcends incompetence,” Monterrey Gomez said. “Science has been deleted from COP30 because it offends the polluters.”

