UK police arrest a man after a car hits pedestrians in the English city of Derby, injuring 7

“I would like to clarify that this does not mean the incident is currently being treated as terrorism,” Aldred said. Police are “keeping an open mind” about the motive, she said.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Friar Gate, a popular night spot in central Derby, a city of about 275,000 people northeast of Birmingham.

A 36-year-old-Derby man was arrested a short distance away and remains in police custody, Derbyshire Police said.