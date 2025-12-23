UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava returning after stellar 2025 season

Iamaleava threw for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions while completing 64% of his passes this season. He also was the Bruins' leading rusher with 505 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries.

Iamaleava accounted for five touchdowns — three rushing — and 294 yards of offense in UCLA's 42-37 win over then-No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 4, the Bruins' first win over a top-10 opponent since 2010.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound quarterback from Long Beach previously played two seasons at Tennessee, throwing for 2,619 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions in 2024.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football