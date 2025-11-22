UAB football player accused of stabbing 2 teammates before game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A University of Alabama at Birmingham football player stabbed two teammates Saturday morning, hours before the team's game against the University of South Florida, the university said in a statement.
Both wounded players were in stable condition, and the teammate suspected of stabbing them was in custody, the statement said. The university did not release the names of the players involved.
The stabbing occurred on campus at the Football Operations Building.
The team elected to play the afternoon game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, where 29 players were being honored on Senior Day.
“UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students,” the statement said.
