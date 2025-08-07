Two die when helicopter crashes into a barge in the Mississippi River

The state patrol said no one was on the barge when the crash happened, and the fire has been extinguished. The river has been closed to commercial traffic.

The helicopter ran into a powerline and crashed around 11 a.m. Thursday on the Mississippi River about half a mile (800 meters) downriver from the Alton Dam, said Rivers Pointe Fire District Chief Rick Pender.

Fire, emergency medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the crash. Federal agencies are on the way, Pender said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Video provided to KMOV-TV by a witness shows a black plume of smoke rising from the barge.