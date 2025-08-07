Two die when helicopter crashes into a barge in the Mississippi River

The river has been closed to commercial navigation.

The helicopter ran into a powerline and crashed around 11 a.m. Thursday on the Mississippi River about a half-mile downriver from the Alton Dam, said Rivers Pointe Fire District Chief Rick Pender.

Fire, emergency medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the crash. Federal agencies are on the way, Pender said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Video provided to KMOV-TV by a witness shows a black plume of smoke rising up from the barge.

East Alton is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of St. Louis.