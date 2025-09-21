Two blocked field goals returned for TDs contribute to a wild early slate of NFL games

Jalen Carter blocked Karty’s 33-yard try earlier in the fourth quarter, helping the Eagles rally from a 19-point deficit in the second half.

Shortly after Davis' heroics in Philadelphia, the Jets' Will McDonald jumped over the Buccaneers' snapper, blocked a 43-yard try by Chase McLaughlin and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to give New York a 27-26 lead at Tampa Bay with 1:49 remaining.

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers down the field to set up McLaughlin’s 36-yarder that won the game as time expired.

There were special-teams heroics elsewhere, too.

In Cleveland, Shelby Harris blocked a 43-yard field-goal attempt by Green Bay's Brandon McManus that would've given the Packers the lead with 21 seconds left. Greg Newsome II recovered at the 47, and Andre Szmyt kicked a 55-yard field goal as time expired to give the Browns a surprising 13-10 victory.

In the first quarter of the Saints-Seahawks game, D’Anthony Bell blocked a punt by New Orleans’ Kai Kroeger to give Seattle a short field at the 11.

The Saints had gone 233 straight games in the regular season and playoffs without having a punt blocked before the Seahawks got that one. That was the second-longest streak since at least 1960. The Browns had 274 punts without getting one blocked from 1993-2013.

