Turang has RBI single in 10th as Brewers beat Cardinals 3-2, cut magic number for division to 1

Jared Koenig (6-1) pitched the final two innings to pick up the win.

Coupled with the Reds' 6-3 win over the Cubs 6-3, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the NL Central Division is one.

Milwaukee's Andrew Vaughn hit a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Caleb Durbin and tie the score 2-2 in the sixth inning.

Joey Ortiz had an RBI single with two outs in the second to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Nolan Arenado's RBI single in the fourth tied it, and Pedro Pagés scored on Brendan Donovan’s single to right field off reliever Aaron Ashby in the fifth to put the Cardinals up 2-1.

Miles Mikolas, 37, was lifted in the sixth after giving up a leadoff double. He allowed two runs and seven hits, including five doubles. As he walked off the field, Mikolas — a free agent at the end of this season — doffed his cap to the crowd.

Key moment

In the 10th inning, Donovan hit a grounder back to Koenig. He looked back before throwing to first. First baseman Vaughn then threw to third to double up Lars Nootbaar for a 1-3-5 double play.

Key stat

The Brewers improved to 7-4 in extra-inning games, while the Cardinals fell to 4-8.

Up next

Cardinals will start LHP Matthew Liberatore (7-12, 4.30 ERA) on Sunday. The Brewers have not announced a starter.

