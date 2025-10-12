Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawks if Moscow doesn't settle war soon

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Russia that he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles if Moscow doesn’t settle its war there soon.
“I might say, ’Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Israel. “The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that.”
He added, ” I might tell them that if the war is not settled -- that we may very well--we may not, but we may do it. I think it’s appropriate to bring up.”
Trump’s comments came after he spoke by phone earlier Sunday with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In Other News
1
Column: Joining the ‘We Do Not Care’ Club
2
Trek at your own pace to explore history in Champaign County museum...
3
City to open warming shelter this winter at higher temperatures than...
4
Downtown Urbana to come alive during Let the Ghoul Times Roll...
5
Clark County Public Library hosting mobile CPR training machine