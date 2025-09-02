Trump says US has carried out strike against drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela

“When you leave the room, you’ll see that we just, over the last few minutes, literally, shot a boat — a drug-carrying boat,” Trump told reporters during an unrelated Oval Office event. He added there were “a lot of drugs" on the vessel.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X that the vessel was being operated by a “designated narco-terrorist organization.” He described the operation as a lethal strike.

The U.S. had recently announced plans to boost its maritime force in the waters off Venezuela to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels.

The U.S. has not signaled any planned land incursion by the thousands of personnel being deployed. Still, President Nicolás Maduro's government has responded by deploying troops along Venezuela's coast and border with neighboring Colombia, as well as by urging Venezuelans to enlist in a civilian militia.

Maduro has insisted that the U.S. is building a false drug-trafficking narrative to try to force him out of office. He and other government officials have repeatedly cited a United Nations report that they say shows traffickers attempt to move only 5% of the cocaine produced in Colombia through Venezuela. Landlocked Bolivia and Colombia, with access to the Pacific and Caribbean, are the world’s top cocaine producers.

The press office of Venezuela’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's announcement.

The Pentagon did not offer any immediate comment on the reported incident.