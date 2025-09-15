Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel.
Trump announced the strike in a posting on social media.
The strike that Trump said was carried out Monday comes after another military strike two weeks on what the Trump administration says was a drug-carrying speedboat from Venezuela that killed 11.
In Other News
1
MustardFEST to top off weekend of activities
2
Springfield man sentenced for 2023 shooting murder
3
Area priest gone from his parish with no explanation from Archdiocese...
4
Wiffleball tourney to feature ‘Field of Dreams’ star in Springfield
5
Pink Honor Walk held this month to support breast cancer awareness