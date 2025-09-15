Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

President Donald Trump says the U.S. military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel
President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Air Force One, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Air Force One, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
News Elections
48 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel.

Trump announced the strike in a posting on social media.

The strike that Trump said was carried out Monday comes after another military strike two weeks on what the Trump administration says was a drug-carrying speedboat from Venezuela that killed 11.

In Other News
1
MustardFEST to top off weekend of activities
2
Springfield man sentenced for 2023 shooting murder
3
Area priest gone from his parish with no explanation from Archdiocese...
4
Wiffleball tourney to feature ‘Field of Dreams’ star in Springfield
5
Pink Honor Walk held this month to support breast cancer awareness