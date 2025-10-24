Trump says he's ending trade talks with Canada over TV ad

President Donald Trump says on social media that he is ending “all trade negotiations” with Canada because of recent television ads protesting U.S. tariffs, which he calles “egregious behavior” aimed at influencing U.S. court decisions
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a roundtable on criminal cartels in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said late Thursday on social media that he was ending “all trade negotiations” with Canada because of recent television ads protesting U.S. tariffs, which he called “egregious behavior” aimed at influencing U.S. court decisions.

The post comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country’s exports to countries outside the U.S. because of the threat posed by Trump’s tariffs.

