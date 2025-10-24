Trump says he's ending trade talks with Canada over TV ad

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said late Thursday on social media that he was ending “all trade negotiations” with Canada because of recent television ads protesting U.S. tariffs, which he called “egregious behavior” aimed at influencing U.S. court decisions.
The post comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country’s exports to countries outside the U.S. because of the threat posed by Trump’s tariffs.
